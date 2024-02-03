ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.120-2.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.440 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:ATI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. ATI has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $49,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ATI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

