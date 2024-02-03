ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

ATI Trading Up 1.6 %

ATI opened at $39.15 on Friday. ATI has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

