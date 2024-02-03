Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Atkore updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-17.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$17.50 EPS.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Atkore by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.