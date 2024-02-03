Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Down to $152.53

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $152.53, but opened at $148.00. Atkore shares last traded at $143.83, with a volume of 143,138 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Atkore Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.65. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Atkore by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atkore by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

