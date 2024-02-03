ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$67.17.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.30. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$718.23 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile



ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

