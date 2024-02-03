AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

