AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %
AT&T stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.26.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
