Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $564.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.73. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.