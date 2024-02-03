Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $460.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.