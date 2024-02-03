Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTD opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

