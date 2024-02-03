Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 527 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.