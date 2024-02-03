Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on February 25th

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Sunday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Australian Foundation Investment

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

