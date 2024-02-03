AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.