AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $175.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

