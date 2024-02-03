AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.530-11.030 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

