Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 14,559 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after buying an additional 266,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,393,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

