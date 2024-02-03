Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 16,003 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 3.24% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

