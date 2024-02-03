Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 17,882 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 480,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $60.71.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

