Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 18,209 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

