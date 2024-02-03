Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

