Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,474 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

