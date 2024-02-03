Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 47,289 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

