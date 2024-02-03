Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,796 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $105.76.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

