Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $248.55.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.68.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

