Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,057 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 128.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

