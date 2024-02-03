Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $167.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

