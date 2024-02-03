Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $505.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.20 and a 200-day moving average of $476.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

