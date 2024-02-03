Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.23 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

