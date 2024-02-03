Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $87.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

