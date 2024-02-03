Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

ILCB opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

