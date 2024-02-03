Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 46,057 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,057 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.30 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

