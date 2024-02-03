Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 87,887 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.