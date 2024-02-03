Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.3 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.32. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.78.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

