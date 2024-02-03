Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

Avnet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.64. 859,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

