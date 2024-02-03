AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Trading Down 4.4%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.48 and last traded at $56.91. Approximately 87,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 608,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

