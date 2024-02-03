AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

AZZ Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AZZ opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

