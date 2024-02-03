B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Down 6.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $22.00. 515,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,048,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

