B. Riley Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.48.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

