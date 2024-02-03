Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of BALL opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at $401,172,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

