BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.79

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 125929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

