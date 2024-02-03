Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 732 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

NYSE:DE opened at $392.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

