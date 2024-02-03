Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $237.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.46 and its 200-day moving average is $254.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

