Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

