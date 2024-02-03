Banco Santander S.A. Sells 14,476 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $397,678,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $206.97.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

