Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.53.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

