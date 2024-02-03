Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.03

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $239.87 million during the quarter.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

