Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.03

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $239.87 million during the quarter.

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Stories

