Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $302.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 182,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

