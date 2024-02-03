Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Stephens

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMRC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

BMRC stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

