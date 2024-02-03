Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

