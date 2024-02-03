Barclays Boosts RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $90.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

